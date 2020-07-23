Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,454. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

