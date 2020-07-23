Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $137.41. 51,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

