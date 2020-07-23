Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,834,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 588,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.