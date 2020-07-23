Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,635. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

