Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $35.30, 368,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,596,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

