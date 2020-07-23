North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) received a C$17.00 price objective from analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.89. 54,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,109. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$91,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,821,523.07. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$194,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,505. Insiders bought 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,697 over the last three months.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

