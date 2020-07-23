Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Down 5.2%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 2,310,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,243,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

NOVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Novan by 3,149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

