Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 157.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,565,000 after acquiring an additional 701,358 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,588,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

