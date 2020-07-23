Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Koinex and Bittrex. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $300,668.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Zebpay, Koinex, Bitbns, IDEX, Bittrex, WazirX, Bitrue, Huobi and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

