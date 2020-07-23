NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,805. The firm has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

