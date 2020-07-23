Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, 536,004 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,392,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

