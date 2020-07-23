Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.26. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 29,263 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.84 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

