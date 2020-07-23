Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.0% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1,047.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

