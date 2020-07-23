ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ONEOK by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,187. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

