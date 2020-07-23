Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 316,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

