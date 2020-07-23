Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.