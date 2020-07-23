Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

