OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.91.

TSE:OGI traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.77. 329,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,671. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

