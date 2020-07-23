OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.91.

TSE:OGI traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.77. 329,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,671. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

