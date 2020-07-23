Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.