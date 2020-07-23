Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXFD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop acquired 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith acquired 26,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $297,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $370,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

OXFD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,487. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $358.37 million, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.07. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

