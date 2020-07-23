Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.02, 16,502 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 426,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.96% of Pacific Ethanol worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

