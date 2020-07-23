ParkinGo (GOT) Hits One Day Volume of $19.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,564.17 or 0.99671908 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00163660 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,109,170 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

