Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $199.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $176.42. 161,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.