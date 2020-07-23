Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of PENN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

