Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 3,554 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,148,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $123.08. 138,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.