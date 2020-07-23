Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in The India Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 470.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,453. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

