Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,825,408. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

