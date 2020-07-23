Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

SLV traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,419,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105,443. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

