Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 294.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,814 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

About Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

