Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,278 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 385,458 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

