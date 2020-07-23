Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,869. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.