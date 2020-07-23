Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 185,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

