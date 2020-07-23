Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

