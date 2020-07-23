Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 153,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

