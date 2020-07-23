Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

