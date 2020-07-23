Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,772,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 654.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 417.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000.

Shares of PPLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.31. 14,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,582. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.