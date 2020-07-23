Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $9.17 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 149,643 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

