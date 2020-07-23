Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 74.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,175. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

