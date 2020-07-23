Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,070.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

