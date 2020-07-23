Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,858 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.50. 125,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,585. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

