Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.61 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 187,025 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

