Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,300 Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 245,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 124,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.44. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

