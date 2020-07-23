Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,716 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $124.30. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

