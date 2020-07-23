Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.74. 11,267,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,375,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average of $140.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

