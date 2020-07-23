Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,360,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

