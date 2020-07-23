Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,925 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.63. 3,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,273. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

