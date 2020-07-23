Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 35,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,568. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

