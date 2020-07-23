Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 195,730 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.