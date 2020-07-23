Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,819,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $6,902,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ONB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 19,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

