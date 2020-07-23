Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.93. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.92-5.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

